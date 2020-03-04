How Many Are Too Many Choices?

Choice is what enables usto tell the world who we are....Barry SchwartzHow many different apples does a person need to choose one? I thought this was excessive and over the top.I took this photo at a local grocery store near my home. I couldn't believe when I really stopped and looked, how many different apples there were to choose from...I counted 17 varieties of apples and I probably missed a few additional ones.When I was growing up, I only remember 4 apples...the Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Granny Smith and Pippin Apple. Every year there are more and more varieties and my favorite apple keeps changing. In the last 10-15 years, it has gone from the Gala to the Fuji to the Honey Crisp.So...I thought I would buy some different apples and have a blind taste test. I bought the Envy, Honey Crisp, Sugar Bee, Cosmic Crisp, Cameo and Jazz. Though all were very good, the top winner for me, my husband and the grand boys is the Cosmic Crisp apple...so big, juicy, crisp and yummy at 1/2 pound for each apple! And of course it is the most expensive at $3.89 a pound this week. Last week it was $2.99 a pound. They must have raised the price when they found out I liked it! :)Apples in the photo per pound: Red Delicious $1.79. Honey Crisp $2.49, Granny Smith $1.79, Pink Lady $2.49, Opal $1.79, Gala $1.79, Fuji $1.79, SugarBee $2.99, Rome $1.79, Jonagold $1.79, Jazz $1.79, Cosmic Crisp $2.99, Cameo $1.79, Braeburn $1.79, Pippin $1.79, Envy $2.49 and Rockit Apples (not photographed).