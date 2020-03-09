And the day came
when the risk to remain
tight in the bud
was more painful
than the risk it
took to blossom.
...Anais Nin
I have taken hundreds of photos of the magnolia tree in our backyard. From February 22-March 8, I took over 900 photos of this one magnificient tree. I am happy that it bloomed early so I won’t miss it by my scheduled trip to Florida.
Last year I had trouble with the wifi in Florida and my photos wouldn't transfer from my phone to my laptop. If that happens again, I will post magnolia blooms instead. Sometimes you need a Plan B.