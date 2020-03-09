Previous
Tight in the Bud by gardenfolk
Photo 1164

Tight in the Bud

And the day came
when the risk to remain
tight in the bud
was more painful
than the risk it
took to blossom.
...Anais Nin

I have taken hundreds of photos of the magnolia tree in our backyard. From February 22-March 8, I took over 900 photos of this one magnificient tree. I am happy that it bloomed early so I won’t miss it by my scheduled trip to Florida.

Last year I had trouble with the wifi in Florida and my photos wouldn't transfer from my phone to my laptop. If that happens again, I will post magnolia blooms instead. Sometimes you need a Plan B.
Photo Details

