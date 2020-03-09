Tight in the Bud

And the day came

when the risk to remain

tight in the bud

was more painful

than the risk it

took to blossom.

...Anais Nin



I have taken hundreds of photos of the magnolia tree in our backyard. From February 22-March 8, I took over 900 photos of this one magnificient tree. I am happy that it bloomed early so I won’t miss it by my scheduled trip to Florida.



Last year I had trouble with the wifi in Florida and my photos wouldn't transfer from my phone to my laptop. If that happens again, I will post magnolia blooms instead. Sometimes you need a Plan B.