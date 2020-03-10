Time is Limited

Dogs live

about 12 years

and that's why they

discovered this

brilliant philosophy:

Because

time is limited

there is no time

to be unhappy.

...Mehmet Murat Ildan



Little Sophie Belle went to the groomers and got a bath and haircut. She is a 12 year old, 5 pound teacup size Schnauzer. My husband will take good care of her and Katniss while I am out of town. I will miss them so much but look forward to seeing them all when I return. Leaving is the hardest part...

Nice on Black.



I am posting early as this will be my long travel day. I am off to the beach in Florida. Have a great "rainbow" week!