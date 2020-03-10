Dogs live
about 12 years
and that's why they
discovered this
brilliant philosophy:
Because
time is limited
there is no time
to be unhappy.
...Mehmet Murat Ildan
Little Sophie Belle went to the groomers and got a bath and haircut. She is a 12 year old, 5 pound teacup size Schnauzer. My husband will take good care of her and Katniss while I am out of town. I will miss them so much but look forward to seeing them all when I return. Leaving is the hardest part...
Nice on Black.
I am posting early as this will be my long travel day. I am off to the beach in Florida. Have a great "rainbow" week!