Photo 1166
By the Beautiful Sea
By the sea
By the sea
By the beautiful sea...
Mitch Miller
Indian Rocks Beach, Florida. I made it! So happy to hear the waves and put my feet in the sand. The Scottish bagpiper serenaded us at sunset.
Nice on Black.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/By_the_Beautiful_Sea_(song)
https://youtu.be/yQM1im6JU7s
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
11th March 2020 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
ocean
,
waves
,
florida
,
sand-key
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful scene and words - fav
March 12th, 2020
Sandy Z W
ace
How pretty. Can't wait to see your other vacay shots in the days to come.
March 12th, 2020
