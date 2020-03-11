Previous
By the Beautiful Sea by gardenfolk
Photo 1166

By the Beautiful Sea

By the sea
By the sea
By the beautiful sea...
Mitch Miller

Indian Rocks Beach, Florida. I made it! So happy to hear the waves and put my feet in the sand. The Scottish bagpiper serenaded us at sunset.
Nice on Black.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/By_the_Beautiful_Sea_(song)

https://youtu.be/yQM1im6JU7s
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

ace
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful scene and words - fav
March 12th, 2020  
Sandy Z W ace
How pretty. Can't wait to see your other vacay shots in the days to come.
March 12th, 2020  
