Cats Choose Who They Bond With by gardenfolk
Cats Choose Who They Bond With

Cats choose
who they bond with.
It cannot be forced.
If you are the
chosen one
you have your
cat's love.
...Author Unknown


Happy 5th birthday, Katniss.
Since Katniss was a stray we don't know when her actual birthday is. But when she came to us, the vet said she was about a year old. So, we celebrate on the day she chose us...March 12th when she snuck into our garage on a cold, wet and windy night. My vet says "You don't choose your animals, the animals choose you." Thank you, Katniss, for being my first kitty! Nice on Black.

https://www.spiritualunite.com/articles/what-does-it-mean-when-a-cat-chooses-you/
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
M. Brutus ace
A lovely shot in every way and Katniss is looking very fine on her fifth birthday. Well done. Fav
March 13th, 2020  
Joy's Focus ace
Love Katniss on the catwalk.
March 13th, 2020  
