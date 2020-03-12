Cats Choose Who They Bond With

Cats choosewho they bond with.It cannot be forced.If you are thechosen oneyou have yourcat's love....Author UnknownHappy 5th birthday, Katniss.Since Katniss was a stray we don't know when her actual birthday is. But when she came to us, the vet said she was about a year old. So, we celebrate on the day she chose us...March 12th when she snuck into our garage on a cold, wet and windy night. My vet says "You don't choose your animals, the animals choose you." Thank you, Katniss, for being my first kitty! Nice on Black.