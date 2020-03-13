Previous
Peace Within by gardenfolk
Peace Within

Sky above
Sand Below
Peace Within
Amazing colors and sky last night. It started with yellows and browns and I didn't think it would be a good sunset. Then it turned to this shade (photo unedited/straight from my iPhone), then turned a bright coral at the end.

Nice on Black.
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

ace
@gardenfolk
date 2020-03-13
haskar ace
Lovely sunset
March 14th, 2020  
Margaret Brown ace
Glorious, fav
March 14th, 2020  
