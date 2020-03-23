Sign up
Photo 1178
California
California
I'm coming home.
...Joni Mitchell
I stopped on my way to the grocery store and took some pictures of California Golden Poppies by the side of the road.
http://www.theflowerexpert.com/content/aboutflowers/stateflowers/california-state-flowers
Joni Mitchell: California
https://youtu.be/Lm39YkGrHp8
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
spring
,
california
,
closeup
,
wildflower
,
golden-poppy
