Deep Breath

So take a

deep breath

and let it go.

...Ed Sheeran



Sometimes you have to let go of the picture of what you thought life would be like and learn to find joy in the story you are actually living.



This is the top half of our magnolia tree taken from the bedroom balcony. I had to soften it because it hurt my eyes...not looking at the real tree but the photo. I almost didn’t post it. If it gives you a headache, I might replace it but thought I would give you the visual of the Crazy abundance of blossoms.

Better on black?