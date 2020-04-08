Previous
Deep Breath by gardenfolk
Deep Breath

So take a
deep breath
and let it go.
...Ed Sheeran

Sometimes you have to let go of the picture of what you thought life would be like and learn to find joy in the story you are actually living.

This is the top half of our magnolia tree taken from the bedroom balcony. I had to soften it because it hurt my eyes...not looking at the real tree but the photo. I almost didn’t post it. If it gives you a headache, I might replace it but thought I would give you the visual of the Crazy abundance of blossoms.
8th April 2020

Casablanca ace
It's beautifully full.......and I love Ed Sheeran!
April 8th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
April 8th, 2020  
