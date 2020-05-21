Previous
Happiness is Clean Hands by gardenfolk
Photo 1237

Happiness is Clean Hands

Wash your hands
ya filthy animals.
...Anonymous

Katniss is always very clean. She loves to be brushed too and likes the extra attention. I wish Sophie enjoyed being brushed but she hates it. Good thing she isn't a show dog. :)

Best on Black.

Spread kindness, not germs. Wash your hands. Wash your hands. Wash your hands.

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public
21st May 2020

Casablanca ace
I am sure Katniss always has clean paws ❤️
May 21st, 2020  
Diana ace
Gorgeous Katniss!
May 21st, 2020  
