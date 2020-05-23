Happiness is a Day Trip

I am here at Lake Tahoe andthere is magic at 6,000 feet....Frederick LenzWell, don't tell anyone but we snuck up to South Lake Tahoe for a few hours on Thursday, though it is still closed to tourists. The weather was perfect and we ordered take out dinner at one of our favorite places. In between, I saw lovely tulips in bloom, the lake, pine trees, granite mountains, snow on a peak, Bridal Veil Falls and wind sculptures by Lyman Whitaker. My husband kept getting attacked by a small but determined starling when he got too close to her hidden nest in the bushes. He also lost and found his money clip. All in all, a fun adventure after nine long weeks of stay-at-home orders. We felt like we were playing hooky! Nice on Black.