Happiness is a Day Trip by gardenfolk
Photo 1239

Happiness is a Day Trip

I am here at Lake Tahoe and
there is magic at 6,000 feet.
...Frederick Lenz

Well, don't tell anyone but we snuck up to South Lake Tahoe for a few hours on Thursday, though it is still closed to tourists. The weather was perfect and we ordered take out dinner at one of our favorite places. In between, I saw lovely tulips in bloom, the lake, pine trees, granite mountains, snow on a peak, Bridal Veil Falls and wind sculptures by Lyman Whitaker. My husband kept getting attacked by a small but determined starling when he got too close to her hidden nest in the bushes. He also lost and found his money clip. All in all, a fun adventure after nine long weeks of stay-at-home orders. We felt like we were playing hooky! Nice on Black.

https://tahoesouth.com/explore/family_fun/articles/know-your-forest-lake-tahoe-trees/

https://tahoequarterly.com/winter-2015-2016/ice-fire-and-granite

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lake_Tahoe

https://www.world-of-waterfalls.com/waterfalls/california-bridal-veil-falls-pollock-pines/

https://www.whitakerstudio.com/

Looks lovely on black and what a beautiful day you had to yourselves. A beautiful collage of photos to remember sneaking away form home.
May 24th, 2020  
