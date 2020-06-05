Previous
The Creation of Beauty is Art by gardenfolk
Photo 1252

The Creation of Beauty is Art

Love of beauty is taste.
The creation of beauty is art.
...Ralph Waldo Emerson

I discovered a Southern Magnolia tree right across the street from our house! Now I go check the blossoms often. They are so large and interesting.

https://medium.com/@72TreeServiceAlphretta/southern-magnolia-tree-flower-a240eaa4cae4

https://www.gardenguides.com/13404291-the-symbolism-of-the-magnolia-flower.html
5th June 2020

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Fabulous
June 5th, 2020  
