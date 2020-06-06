Sign up
Photo 1253
No Carb Left Behind
Stressed spelled backwards
is desserts. Coincidence?
I think not!
...Anonymous
Sometimes it is difficult to remember how blessed we are when stressed. Today I am baking banana bread. The house smells so delightful! Which one would you choose?
Best on Black.
Upper left:
Keto Chocolate Cake
Cheesecake with Raspberry sauce
Tuxedo Truffle Mousse Cake
Hula Pie
PF Changs-The Great Wall of Chocolate
Giant Mrs. Field's Chocolate Chip Cookie (16" round)
https://www.dukesrestaurants.com/hula-pie/
https://www.google.com/search?q=hula+pie+tahoe&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-us&client=safari
https://www.pfchangs.com/menu/the-great-wall-of-chocolate
https://www.mrsfields.com/gifts/Round-Personalized-Cookie-Cake
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Tags
collage
baking
carbs
desserts
stressed
