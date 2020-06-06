Previous
Next
No Carb Left Behind by gardenfolk
Photo 1253

No Carb Left Behind

Stressed spelled backwards
is desserts. Coincidence?
I think not!
...Anonymous

Sometimes it is difficult to remember how blessed we are when stressed. Today I am baking banana bread. The house smells so delightful! Which one would you choose?
Best on Black.

Upper left:
Keto Chocolate Cake
Cheesecake with Raspberry sauce
Tuxedo Truffle Mousse Cake
Hula Pie
PF Changs-The Great Wall of Chocolate
Giant Mrs. Field's Chocolate Chip Cookie (16" round)

https://www.dukesrestaurants.com/hula-pie/

https://www.google.com/search?q=hula+pie+tahoe&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-us&client=safari

https://www.pfchangs.com/menu/the-great-wall-of-chocolate

https://www.mrsfields.com/gifts/Round-Personalized-Cookie-Cake

6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
343% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise