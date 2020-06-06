No Carb Left Behind

Stressed spelled backwardsis desserts. Coincidence?I think not!...AnonymousSometimes it is difficult to remember how blessed we are when stressed. Today I am baking banana bread. The house smells so delightful! Which one would you choose?Best on Black.Upper left:Keto Chocolate CakeCheesecake with Raspberry sauceTuxedo Truffle Mousse CakeHula PiePF Changs-The Great Wall of ChocolateGiant Mrs. Field's Chocolate Chip Cookie (16" round)