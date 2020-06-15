Previous
A delectable Form of Defeat by gardenfolk
Photo 1262

A delectable Form of Defeat

To be overcome by
the fragrance of flowers is
a delectable form of defeat.
...Beverly Nichols

These large, creamy white Southern Magnolia flower blossoms have a sweet fragrance. It is an old tree right across the street. It might be a Magnolia Grandiflora, but not sure.

https://www.southernliving.com/home-garden/gardens/magnolia-trees
15th June 2020

@gardenfolk
