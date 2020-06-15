Sign up
Photo 1262
A delectable Form of Defeat
To be overcome by
the fragrance of flowers is
a delectable form of defeat.
...Beverly Nichols
These large, creamy white Southern Magnolia flower blossoms have a sweet fragrance. It is an old tree right across the street. It might be a Magnolia Grandiflora, but not sure.
https://www.southernliving.com/home-garden/gardens/magnolia-trees
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
0
0
ace
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
14th June 2020 10:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
green
,
leaves
,
blossom
,
magnolia-tree
,
30dayswild2020
