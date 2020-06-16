Previous
One Look at My Dog by gardenfolk
Photo 1263

One Look at My Dog

When the world
is going crazy
and I'm losing faith
in humanity
I just have to take
one look at my dog
to know that good
still exists.
...Author Unknown

Happy birthday to my sweet Sophie Belle! She will be 13 years old tomorrow. She was born in Texas on Father's Day, 17 June 2007. Sophie Belle is very healthy but getting hard of hearing now.

My father had passed away who was also born in Texas and I took it at a sign, she was meant for me. Dogs are love on four legs, even at only five pounds.

Sophie has not been groomed since March but there is a dog under all that hair. She is the belle of the ball, wherever I take her. I call her cutie and Katniss is beauty.

I am posting a day early as I decided to post a floral photo every other day. :)
Nice on black.

https://thehappypuppysite.com/teacup-schnauzer/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Miniature_Schnauzer
Maggiemae ace
Their whole life depends on you... the world has changed for you but you might not have changed for this sweet pup!
June 16th, 2020  
