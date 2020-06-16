one look at my dog

When the worldis going crazyand I'm losing faithin humanityI just have to takeone look at my dogto know that goodstill exists....Author UnknownHappy birthday to my sweet Sophie Belle! She will be 13 years old tomorrow. She was born in Texas on Father's Day, 17 June 2007. Sophie Belle is very healthy but getting hard of hearing now.My father had passed away who was also born in Texas and I took it at a sign, she was meant for me. Dogs are love on four legs, even at only five pounds.Sophie has not been groomed since March but there is a dog under all that hair. She is the belle of the ball, wherever I take her. I call her cutie and Katniss is beauty.I am posting a day early as I decided to post a floral photo every other day. :)Nice on black.