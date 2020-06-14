Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1261
Flag Day
One flag
One land
One hand
One nation
Evermore.
...Oliver Wendell Holmes
Happy Flag Day in the USA...June 14
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flag_Day_(United_States)
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
2
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1261
photos
218
followers
105
following
345% complete
View this month »
Tags
home
,
american-flag
,
katniss
,
flag-day
,
front-porch
,
30dayswild2020
,
june14
Diana
ace
Happy flag day, wonderful lines and colours. Of course Katniss has be there too ;-)
June 14th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Oh was it? Appropriate day for the troubled time over there! Wide eyes and fluffiness was worth a smile!
June 14th, 2020
