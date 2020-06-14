Previous
Next
Flag Day by gardenfolk
Photo 1261

Flag Day

One flag
One land
One hand
One nation
Evermore.
...Oliver Wendell Holmes



Happy Flag Day in the USA...June 14

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flag_Day_(United_States)
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
345% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Happy flag day, wonderful lines and colours. Of course Katniss has be there too ;-)
June 14th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Oh was it? Appropriate day for the troubled time over there! Wide eyes and fluffiness was worth a smile!
June 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise