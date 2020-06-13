Sign up
In a Garden Colored by Hydrangeas
Watching the glow of
flickering fireflies at twilight
love lingers all the more
in a garden colored by hydrangeas.
...Fujiwara Leyoshi
(a Japanese poem)
My neighbor gave me a hydrangea plant in May for my birthday. My husband bought me two more and planted all three in our garden. The count is now three purple/blue and two pink hydrangeas.
Unfortunately, we do not have fireflies in California but I have seen them in Kansas...as a child, they were so fun in the summertime.
https://www.fast-growing-trees.com/pages/hydrangeas-complete-guide
https://www.drivethenation.com/best-states-see-fireflies/
wendy frost
ace
Beautiful flowers and colour and a great capture.Fav
June 13th, 2020
