Previous
Next
In a Garden Colored by Hydrangeas by gardenfolk
Photo 1260

In a Garden Colored by Hydrangeas

Watching the glow of
flickering fireflies at twilight
love lingers all the more
in a garden colored by hydrangeas.
...Fujiwara Leyoshi
(a Japanese poem)

My neighbor gave me a hydrangea plant in May for my birthday. My husband bought me two more and planted all three in our garden. The count is now three purple/blue and two pink hydrangeas.

Unfortunately, we do not have fireflies in California but I have seen them in Kansas...as a child, they were so fun in the summertime.

https://www.fast-growing-trees.com/pages/hydrangeas-complete-guide

https://www.drivethenation.com/best-states-see-fireflies/

13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
345% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

wendy frost ace
Beautiful flowers and colour and a great capture.Fav
June 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise