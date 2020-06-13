in a garden colored by hydrangeas.

Watching the glow offlickering fireflies at twilightlove lingers all the morein a garden colored by hydrangeas....Fujiwara Leyoshi(a Japanese poem)My neighbor gave me a hydrangea plant in May for my birthday. My husband bought me two more and planted all three in our garden. The count is now three purple/blue and two pink hydrangeas.Unfortunately, we do not have fireflies in California but I have seen them in Kansas...as a child, they were so fun in the summertime.