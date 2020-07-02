Previous
Next
It Is a Treasure by gardenfolk
Photo 1279

It Is a Treasure

A river is more
than an amenity.
It is a treasure.
...Oliver Wendell Homes

The Truckee River, CA.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Truckee_River
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
350% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Lovely quotation to go with this pretty image
July 2nd, 2020  
FBailey ace
Lovely image
July 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise