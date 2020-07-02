Sign up
Photo 1279
It Is a Treasure
A river is more
than an amenity.
It is a treasure.
...Oliver Wendell Homes
The Truckee River, CA.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Truckee_River
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1272
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
Tags
rocks
,
foliage
,
truckee-river
,
truckee-ca
Casablanca
ace
Lovely quotation to go with this pretty image
July 2nd, 2020
FBailey
ace
Lovely image
July 2nd, 2020
