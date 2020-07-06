Previous
The Colors of the Spirit by gardenfolk
Photo 1283

The Colors of the Spirit

Nature always wears
the colors of the spirit.
...Ralph Waldo Emerson

This is a "twofer" capture. I knew the bee was on the Agapanthus bloom but I didn't notice the upside down praying mantis until later...surprise! Nice on Black.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agapanthus

