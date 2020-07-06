Sign up
Photo 1283
The Colors of the Spirit
Nature always wears
the colors of the spirit.
...Ralph Waldo Emerson
This is a "twofer" capture. I knew the bee was on the Agapanthus bloom but I didn't notice the upside down praying mantis until later...surprise! Nice on Black.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agapanthus
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
blooms
,
purple
,
agapanthus
,
honeybee
,
praying-mantis
