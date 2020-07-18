Crepe Myrtle Blossoms Line the Drive

Crepe Myrtle blossoms line the drive

Time in the hour glass marches by.

...Sara Kendrick



I am still staying at home during Covid, a major majority of the time. I am keeping quite busy going through old paperwork, receipts, business cards, catalogs, magazines and filling up the recycling bin. I have bags of books to donate when Goodwill opens again.



I did make some plans to travel within California in 5 weeks but I will cancel/postpone if things do not improve. It is so hard to make plans with all the shutdowns, variables and unknowns these days. I also need to get a new drivers license/real ID before I can fly because mine has expired.



Today the California State Fair was suppose to open but was cancelled. Kids going back to school has been postponed again. And I heard the Rose Bowl Parade on New Years Day 2021 is cancelled as well.