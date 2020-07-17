Sign up
Photo 1294
To Look As Unhappy As Possible
I don't always
cooperate
at bath time.
I make sure
to look as unhappy
as possible.
...Author Unknown
First, I got brushed...hated it! Then they gave me a bath...it was awful. And tasted like soap. Tomorrow, I heard them mention giving me a trim...send help!
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
3
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1294
photos
216
followers
104
following
354% complete
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
16th July 2020 7:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
dog
,
wet
,
sink
,
doggie
,
schnauzer
,
bathtime
,
apjuly20
Casablanca
ace
Awwww, poor bedraggled wee thing! Made me smile
July 17th, 2020
Babs
ace
Aw poor chap. Hope he doesn't need therapy, ha ha.
July 17th, 2020
KV
ace
So tiny when wet... unhappy but not as unhappy as Katniss would be if she were in this position!
July 17th, 2020
