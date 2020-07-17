Previous
To Look As Unhappy As Possible by gardenfolk
I don't always
cooperate
at bath time.
I make sure
to look as unhappy
as possible.
...Author Unknown

First, I got brushed...hated it! Then they gave me a bath...it was awful. And tasted like soap. Tomorrow, I heard them mention giving me a trim...send help!
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
@gardenfolk
Casablanca ace
Awwww, poor bedraggled wee thing! Made me smile
July 17th, 2020  
Babs ace
Aw poor chap. Hope he doesn't need therapy, ha ha.
July 17th, 2020  
KV ace
So tiny when wet... unhappy but not as unhappy as Katniss would be if she were in this position!
July 17th, 2020  
