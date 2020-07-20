Sign up
Photo 1297
Magnolia Grandiflora
It's impossible to imagine
that such a big beautiful thing
could pop out of that tiny little bud.
But it does.
...Joanna Gaines
I love photographing the southern magnolia tree right across the street...the tree I never noticed until this year.
https://medium.com/@72TreeServiceAlphretta/southern-magnolia-tree-flower-a240eaa4cae4
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
well that is mighty fine!
July 20th, 2020
Nick
ace
Pristine 🙂
July 20th, 2020
