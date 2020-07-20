Previous
Magnolia Grandiflora by gardenfolk
Magnolia Grandiflora

It's impossible to imagine
that such a big beautiful thing
could pop out of that tiny little bud.
But it does.
...Joanna Gaines

I love photographing the southern magnolia tree right across the street...the tree I never noticed until this year.

https://medium.com/@72TreeServiceAlphretta/southern-magnolia-tree-flower-a240eaa4cae4
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
well that is mighty fine!
July 20th, 2020  
Nick ace
Pristine 🙂
July 20th, 2020  
