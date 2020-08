Become the Water

Don't drink at

the water's edge,

throw yourself in.

Become the water.

Only then will your

thirst be quenched.

...Jeanette Berson



We stopped at Donner Lake to take in a closer view. It was a beautiful day with lots of boats on the water. There were also people and dogs swimming. I bet it was rather chilly but the air temperature was 82 degrees.