all the sweeter

Good food isall the sweeterwhen shared withgood friends....Author UnknownYum! At the end of a long day going to Donner and Truckee, we had a delicious dinner downtown in Sacramento. I was invited to join my friend and her two co-workers for a delicious meal at Morton's Steakhouse. We each had a drink for starters along with lobster macaroni and cheese (center photo)...delish!Dinner included soup or salad, filet mignon and lobster tail, a side dish and dessert. I had sour cream mashed potatoes for my side and NY cheesecake (lower left). I took the filet mignon home to my husband.Funny how I forgot to take photos of the side dishes (creamed spinach, bake potato, sour cream mash potatoes and smoked gouda & bacon au gratin potatoes) but didn't forget to take photos of the desserts! Creme Brûlée is center left, molten chocolate cake and ice cream upper middle right, NY cheesecake with whipped cream and berries is lower left and key lime pie lower right. We ate outside, with tables spread apart and enjoyed the evening.It was a fun day of adventure, waking at 4am and ending at 10pm when I returned home. Thank you Suzanne for treating us to a wonderful dinner on your birthday!