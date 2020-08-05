Previous
All the Sweeter by gardenfolk
Photo 1313

All the Sweeter

Good food is
all the sweeter
when shared with
good friends.
...Author Unknown

Yum! At the end of a long day going to Donner and Truckee, we had a delicious dinner downtown in Sacramento. I was invited to join my friend and her two co-workers for a delicious meal at Morton's Steakhouse. We each had a drink for starters along with lobster macaroni and cheese (center photo)...delish!

Dinner included soup or salad, filet mignon and lobster tail, a side dish and dessert. I had sour cream mashed potatoes for my side and NY cheesecake (lower left). I took the filet mignon home to my husband.

Funny how I forgot to take photos of the side dishes (creamed spinach, bake potato, sour cream mash potatoes and smoked gouda & bacon au gratin potatoes) but didn't forget to take photos of the desserts! Creme Brûlée is center left, molten chocolate cake and ice cream upper middle right, NY cheesecake with whipped cream and berries is lower left and key lime pie lower right. We ate outside, with tables spread apart and enjoyed the evening.

It was a fun day of adventure, waking at 4am and ending at 10pm when I returned home. Thank you Suzanne for treating us to a wonderful dinner on your birthday!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Morton%27s_The_Steakhouse

5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
OH wow, that all looks delicious! What a lovely way to celebrate a birthday.
August 5th, 2020  
