Joy Is a Flower by gardenfolk
Photo 1314

Joy Is a Flower

Joy is a flower
that blooms
when yo do.
...Author Unknown

I am enjoying the backyard. The crepe myrtles are in bloom. You can see the patio, chairs and umbrellas. And a large crepe myrtle bloom and natural bokeh. Best on Black.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
