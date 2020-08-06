Sign up
Photo 1314
Joy Is a Flower
Joy is a flower
that blooms
when yo do.
...Author Unknown
I am enjoying the backyard. The crepe myrtles are in bloom. You can see the patio, chairs and umbrellas. And a large crepe myrtle bloom and natural bokeh. Best on Black.
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
grass
,
backyard
,
bokeh
,
patio
,
umbrellas
,
crepe-myrtle
