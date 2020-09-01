Sign up
Photo 1340
Without Observation
A traveler
without observation
is a bird without wings.
...Moslih Eddin Saadi
I liked the seagull flying by with the Catalina Casino in the background. Unfortunately the Casino, which was built in 1929, was closed and tours cancelled during Covid.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catalina_Casino
https://www.visitcatalinaisland.com/about-the-island/history/catalina-casino/
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
