Without Observation by gardenfolk
Photo 1340

Without Observation

A traveler
without observation
is a bird without wings.
...Moslih Eddin Saadi

I liked the seagull flying by with the Catalina Casino in the background. Unfortunately the Casino, which was built in 1929, was closed and tours cancelled during Covid.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catalina_Casino

https://www.visitcatalinaisland.com/about-the-island/history/catalina-casino/


1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

