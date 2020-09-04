Previous
All Flowers Keep the Light by gardenfolk
Photo 1343

All Flowers Keep the Light

Deep in their roots
all flowers keep the light.
...Theodore Roethke

There were so many pretty flowers in bloom on Catalina. I saw these when we went to put gas in the golf cart. It only took 1.5 gallons but gasoline is over $5 a gallon on the island.
Maggiemae ace
You are right, their colour is enhanced by sunlight! Just beautiful! fav
September 4th, 2020  
