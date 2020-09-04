Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1343
All Flowers Keep the Light
Deep in their roots
all flowers keep the light.
...Theodore Roethke
There were so many pretty flowers in bloom on Catalina. I saw these when we went to put gas in the golf cart. It only took 1.5 gallons but gasoline is over $5 a gallon on the island.
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1343
photos
209
followers
106
following
367% complete
View this month »
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
23rd August 2020 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blooms
,
purple
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
leaves
,
orange
,
catalina
Maggiemae
ace
You are right, their colour is enhanced by sunlight! Just beautiful! fav
September 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close