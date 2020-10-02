the will to save them.

It's not whetheranimals will surviveit's whether man hasthe will to save them....Anthony D. WilliamsSeen at the Sacramento Zoo, this is a Reticulated giraffe. They are so beautiful and graceful. A full grown giraffe can eat 35 pounds of leaves each day and drink 10 gallons of water at a time. They have a black tongue that is 27 inches long and no vocal cords.The four major fundraisers for the zoo were all cancelled this year. It costs $500,000 a month to run the zoo. A baby giraffe was born on September 20th and someone paid/donated $10,000 to name the giraffe. The name has not been released yet.Best on Black.