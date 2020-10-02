Previous
The Will to Save Them by gardenfolk
Photo 1371

The Will to Save Them

It's not whether
animals will survive
it's whether man has
the will to save them.
...Anthony D. Williams

Seen at the Sacramento Zoo, this is a Reticulated giraffe. They are so beautiful and graceful. A full grown giraffe can eat 35 pounds of leaves each day and drink 10 gallons of water at a time. They have a black tongue that is 27 inches long and no vocal cords.

The four major fundraisers for the zoo were all cancelled this year. It costs $500,000 a month to run the zoo. A baby giraffe was born on September 20th and someone paid/donated $10,000 to name the giraffe. The name has not been released yet.

Best on Black.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reticulated_giraffe

https://lithub.com/do-we-care-enough-about-animals-to-save-them-from-extinction/
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

