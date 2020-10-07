on eagle wings

May you soaron eagle wingshigh above themadness of the world....Jonathan Lockwood HuieAnother photo of the Bateleur from the Sacramento Zoo.The Bateleur eagle is the most famous of the snake eagles. They are found throughout Africa, south of the Sahara.They are a colorful species with a bushy head and very short tail which, together with its white underwing coverts, makes it unmistakable in flight.Bateleur-Eagle.pdf