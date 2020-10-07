Sign up
On Eagle Wings
May you soar
on eagle wings
high above the
madness of the world.
...Jonathan Lockwood Huie
Another photo of the Bateleur from the Sacramento Zoo.
The Bateleur eagle is the most famous of the snake eagles. They are found throughout Africa, south of the Sahara.
They are a colorful species with a bushy head and very short tail which, together with its white underwing coverts, makes it unmistakable in flight.
http://www.krugerpark.co.za/africa_bateleur_eagle.html
Bateleur-Eagle.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bateleur
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
PhylM-S
ace
Wow. Awesome! Look at those massive talons. Perfect narrative.
October 7th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
so you were in Kruger Park! How amazing to see this magnificent bird! fav
October 7th, 2020
tony gig
Fabulous capture...fav
October 7th, 2020
