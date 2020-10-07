Previous
Next
On Eagle Wings by gardenfolk
Photo 1376

On Eagle Wings

May you soar
on eagle wings
high above the
madness of the world.
...Jonathan Lockwood Huie

Another photo of the Bateleur from the Sacramento Zoo.

The Bateleur eagle is the most famous of the snake eagles. They are found throughout Africa, south of the Sahara.

They are a colorful species with a bushy head and very short tail which, together with its white underwing coverts, makes it unmistakable in flight.

http://www.krugerpark.co.za/africa_bateleur_eagle.html

Bateleur-Eagle.pdf

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bateleur
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
376% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
Wow. Awesome! Look at those massive talons. Perfect narrative.
October 7th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
so you were in Kruger Park! How amazing to see this magnificent bird! fav
October 7th, 2020  
tony gig
Fabulous capture...fav
October 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise