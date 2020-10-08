Previous
Next
Beautiful Flower by gardenfolk
Photo 1377

Beautiful Flower

Love is like a
beautiful flower
which I may touch
but whose fragrance
makes the garden
a place of delight
just the same.
...Helen Keller

I spotted this bloom outside the Sacramento Zoo. I loved the color of this bloom.
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
377% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I love the odd curls the petals do in a dahlia! Nicely focused here with great colour! fav
October 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise