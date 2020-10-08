Sign up
Photo 1377
Beautiful Flower
Love is like a
beautiful flower
which I may touch
but whose fragrance
makes the garden
a place of delight
just the same.
...Helen Keller
I spotted this bloom outside the Sacramento Zoo. I loved the color of this bloom.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
1
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1378
photos
201
followers
105
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
27th September 2020 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
flower
,
pink
,
bloom
,
dahlia
Maggiemae
ace
I love the odd curls the petals do in a dahlia! Nicely focused here with great colour! fav
October 8th, 2020
