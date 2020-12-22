Sign up
Photo 1452
The Sky is in Pretty Colors
Forever that girl
that gets really excited when
the sky is in pretty colors.
...Anonymous
I love being surprised by the changing sky. The sunsets have been so pretty with big sweeps of color.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
colors
,
clouds
,
silhouette-trees
