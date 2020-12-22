Previous
The Sky is in Pretty Colors by gardenfolk
Forever that girl
that gets really excited when
the sky is in pretty colors.
...Anonymous

I love being surprised by the changing sky. The sunsets have been so pretty with big sweeps of color.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
