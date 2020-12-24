Sign up
Photo 1454
Dear Santa
Could you deliver dreams come true
Fill lonely hearts with love
And bring us close (at least in thought)
To those we're fondest of?
It is Christmas Eve Day. I am still baking, wrapping and working on my Christmas cards (now New Year's cards). I wish I could just sleep, eat, relax and climb a tree like Katniss. :)
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
1453
1454
Tags
tree
,
eyes
,
sky
,
cat
,
kitty
,
whiskers
,
fur
,
christmas-eve
,
katniss
