Dear Santa by gardenfolk
Dear Santa

Could you deliver dreams come true
Fill lonely hearts with love
And bring us close (at least in thought)
To those we're fondest of?

It is Christmas Eve Day. I am still baking, wrapping and working on my Christmas cards (now New Year's cards). I wish I could just sleep, eat, relax and climb a tree like Katniss. :)
