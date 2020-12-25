Previous
Next
May You Be Blessed by gardenfolk
Photo 1455

May You Be Blessed

May you be blessed
With the spirit of the season
which is peace
The gladness of the season
which is hope
And the heart of the season
which is love.
...Irish Christmas Blessing

Silent Night, Holy Night...to everyone who celebrates, have a very Merry Christmas, my fellow 365ers. Enjoy!
Best on Black.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
398% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great shot.
December 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise