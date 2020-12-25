Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1455
May You Be Blessed
May you be blessed
With the spirit of the season
which is peace
The gladness of the season
which is hope
And the heart of the season
which is love.
...Irish Christmas Blessing
Silent Night, Holy Night...to everyone who celebrates, have a very Merry Christmas, my fellow 365ers. Enjoy!
Best on Black.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
18th December 2020 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
moon
,
trees
,
silhouette
,
cables
,
evening
,
dusk
John Falconer
ace
Great shot.
December 25th, 2020
