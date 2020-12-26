Previous
Twas the Day After Christmas by gardenfolk
Twas the day after Christmas
and all through the house
not a creature was stirring
not even a mouse
or me and Katniss.

Christmas was grand. We are exhausted.
I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas Day.
Best on Black.
CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
