To a Rooftop by gardenfolk
Photo 1457

To a Rooftop

We can crawl
to a rooftop
and inhale the
lights below
and stars above
as we laugh
and forget
the world we left
on the ground.
...Victoria Erickson
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
