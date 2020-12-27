Sign up
Photo 1457
To a Rooftop
We can crawl
to a rooftop
and inhale the
lights below
and stars above
as we laugh
and forget
the world we left
on the ground.
...Victoria Erickson
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
reflections
,
branches
,
roof
,
buds
,
dormer
