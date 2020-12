Ring In the New

Ring out, wild bells

To the wild sky!

Ring out the old

Ring in the new

Ring, happy bells

Across the sky!

...Alfred Lord Tennyson



We made it! Out with old 2020. Happy New Year's Eve. Hoping for a new and improved 2021. We will be celebrating my husband's birthday tonight by staying at home, of course. Enjoy and be safe.

PS...I am sorry to see Picmonkey go in the new year.