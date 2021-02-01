Previous
The Soul Behind It by gardenfolk
Photo 1493

The Soul Behind It

When you
photograph a face
you photograph
the soul behind it.
...Jean Luc Godard

Kitty Katniss was on the dining room table. I was taking photos of checks to deposit by phone so I didn't need to go to the bank. She wanted to know if she could help me...always!

I know it is B&W, Flash of Red month. Last year I did a B&W every other day and liked it so I will repeat it again.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Milanie ace
Makes a wonderful b&w
February 2nd, 2021  
