The Soul Behind It

When you

photograph a face

you photograph

the soul behind it.

...Jean Luc Godard



Kitty Katniss was on the dining room table. I was taking photos of checks to deposit by phone so I didn't need to go to the bank. She wanted to know if she could help me...always!



I know it is B&W, Flash of Red month. Last year I did a B&W every other day and liked it so I will repeat it again.