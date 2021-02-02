Previous
Whose Branches Extends Into Heaven by gardenfolk
Whose Branches Extends Into Heaven

Love should be a tree
whose roots are deep in the earth, but
whose branches extends into heaven.
...Bertrand Russell
2nd February 2021

@gardenfolk
@gardenfolk
