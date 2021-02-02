Sign up
Photo 1494
Whose Branches Extends Into Heaven
Love should be a tree
whose roots are deep in the earth, but
whose branches extends into heaven.
...Bertrand Russell
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
1st February 2021 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
branches
,
clouds
,
sycamore-tree
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
