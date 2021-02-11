Close Friends Understand Each Other

Good friends care for each other.

Close friends understand each other.

But true friends stay forever,

Beyond words

Beyond distance

Beyond time.



FoR Treasures:

I went to the final day of an estate sale last week. It was emotional, a strange feeling and the last time I will see my friend's home. Her name was Gloria and she passed away from cancer in October 2020. I regret I did not get to visit her one last time, partly due to her swift decline and covid pandemic.



We met at a jewelry trunk show at Nordstrom about 20 years ago. We hit it off and became friends. Her daughter saved the Betsy Johnson bracelet for me as a gift from her mom (lower left). I always liked it. I bought back the 3rd bracelet with the photo charms that I made for Gloria as a gift. The 2nd and 4th bracelet were from one of the several trunk shows we attended. These special bracelets are a few reminders of our 20+ year friendship. Gloria was one of a kind...a mighty personality but short in stature. I miss her dearly.



My other fond memories are from our legendary long lunches together. One time we met in an upscale quiet restaurant for lunch. We were not aware that they closed between lunch and dinner. The manager actually let us stay, while they locked the place up, with no employees on site. It was so nice of them...and rather strange to be there by ourselves. However, we did not venture behind the bar or wander in the kitchen to help ourselves. LOL! I think our "lunch" lasted about 5 hours and we left a good tip.