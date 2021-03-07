Previous
A Child That Knows Poems by gardenfolk
Spring has returned.
The earth is like
a child that knows poems.
...Rainer Maria Rilke

Our Tulip Magnolia is in full bloom. This is my favorite backyard tree every March.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
KV ace
Really beautiful... I love seeing the tulip trees bloom.
March 9th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
What absolutely beautiful colours.
March 9th, 2021  
