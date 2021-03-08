Previous
Next
A Dog Will Warm Your Soul by gardenfolk
Photo 1528

A Dog Will Warm Your Soul

When life grows cold
a dog will warm your soul.
...Angie Weiland-Crosby

Little Sophie Belle strutting about in her pink jacket. She is our 5 pound cutie.
Best of Black.
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
418% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise