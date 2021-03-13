Previous
We Cannot Hold a Torch by gardenfolk
We Cannot Hold a Torch

We cannot hold a torch
to light another's path
without brightening our own.
...Ben Sweetland

I really liked this plant at the arboretum at UC Davis. They are called a Red Hot Poker or Torch Lily. I was not familiar with them but thought they were so vibrant and pretty!

https://localwiki.org/davis/Arboretum

https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/ornamental/bulbs/red-hot-poker/growing-red-hot-torch-lilies.htm

https://thegardeningcook.com/red-hot-poker/
Lynda McG
Lovely colours
March 13th, 2021  
Maggiemae
We see them a lot down here - they are a solid plant and difficult to move or remove. A lot of wild ones around.
March 13th, 2021  
