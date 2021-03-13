Sign up
Photo 1533
We Cannot Hold a Torch
We cannot hold a torch
to light another's path
without brightening our own.
...Ben Sweetland
I really liked this plant at the arboretum at UC Davis. They are called a Red Hot Poker or Torch Lily. I was not familiar with them but thought they were so vibrant and pretty!
https://localwiki.org/davis/Arboretum
https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/ornamental/bulbs/red-hot-poker/growing-red-hot-torch-lilies.htm
https://thegardeningcook.com/red-hot-poker/
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
torch-lily
,
red-hot-poker
,
ucdavis-arboretum
Lynda McG
ace
Lovely colours
March 13th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
We see them a lot down here - they are a solid plant and difficult to move or remove. A lot of wild ones around.
March 13th, 2021
