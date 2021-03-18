Sign up
Photo 1538
I Love Being Outside
The only time
I can really relax
is up a tree
or somewhere outside.
I love being outside.
...Tom Felton
Katniss was using the tree as a scratching post. She was also grooming her long fur but it kept getting it stuck in her mouth.
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
2
3
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
1538
photos
207
followers
91
following
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
17th March 2021 11:06am
tree
eyes
cat
branches
kitty
whiskers
fur
overcast
katniss
tony gig
Beautiful... fav
March 19th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
So beautiful!!
March 19th, 2021
