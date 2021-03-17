Previous
St. Patrick's Day by gardenfolk
St. Patrick's Day

May your pockets
be heavy and your
heart be light.
May good luck
pursue you each
morning and night.
...Irish Blessing

I struggled with what to post today. Finally decided on a shamrock & clover charm bracelet. My daughter-in-law, Erin, is half Irish. Her mom was born in Ireland and we celebrate their Irish heritage.
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

ace
gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
aikiuser (jenn)
A wonderful treasure, beautifully shot!
March 18th, 2021  
Maggiemae
there are some lovely Irish sayings - they must be good people from way back! Love the greens!
March 18th, 2021  
