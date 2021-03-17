Sign up
Photo 1537
St. Patrick's Day
May your pockets
be heavy and your
heart be light.
May good luck
pursue you each
morning and night.
...Irish Blessing
I struggled with what to post today. Finally decided on a shamrock & clover charm bracelet. My daughter-in-law, Erin, is half Irish. Her mom was born in Ireland and we celebrate their Irish heritage.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
A wonderful treasure, beautifully shot!
March 18th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
there are some lovely Irish sayings - they must be good people from way back! Love the greens!
March 18th, 2021
