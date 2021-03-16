Previous
It's March Madness by gardenfolk
It's March Madness

March Madness refers to college basketball. But, my tulip magnolia tree is MY March Madness.

I am glad I took a lot of photos before the hail storm and heavy rain because now the blooms are bruised and battered.
16th March 2021

