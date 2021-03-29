Previous
A Fountain of Gladness by gardenfolk
Photo 1549

A Fountain of Gladness

A kind heart is
a fountain of gladness
making everything in
its vicinity freshen
into smiles.
...Washington Irving

I took this when we were out to dinner last week...a beautiful evening.
Nice on Black.
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

