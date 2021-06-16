Previous
Next
In the Roots by gardenfolk
Photo 1628

In the Roots

Maybe you are searching
among the branches
for what only appears
in the roots.
...Rumi

This tall tree is growing next to Donner Lake. The roots looked complicated and interesting. The lake is usually higher and covers these roots. However, we are in a terrible drought.

It is going to be 100-109 degrees for the rest of the week.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
446% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise