Photo 1628
In the Roots
Maybe you are searching
among the branches
for what only appears
in the roots.
...Rumi
This tall tree is growing next to Donner Lake. The roots looked complicated and interesting. The lake is usually higher and covers these roots. However, we are in a terrible drought.
It is going to be 100-109 degrees for the rest of the week.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
0
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
tree
,
roots
,
donner-lake
