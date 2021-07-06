Sign up
Bloom In the Morning
The beauty of
a morning glory
is that of its patient
wait for the sun to
bloom in the morning.
...Mary Kate
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
gloria jones
ace
Great capture with wonderful colors and light
July 6th, 2021
