Bloom In the Morning by gardenfolk
Photo 1648

Bloom In the Morning

The beauty of
a morning glory
is that of its patient
wait for the sun to
bloom in the morning.
...Mary Kate
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
gloria jones ace
Great capture with wonderful colors and light
July 6th, 2021  
