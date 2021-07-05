Previous
On the Lookout by gardenfolk
On the Lookout

Always be
on the lookout
for ways to nurture
your dreams.
...Laozi

Katniss is looking over the fence. I am lucky that she doesn't really leave the yard anymore. Ever since Peanut Butter's frequent visits, Katniss sticks close to home to protect what is hers.
Lynda McG ace
Lovely shot of your beautiful puddy tat and nice editing!
July 5th, 2021  
