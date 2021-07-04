Sign up
Photo 1646
The Last Best Hope of Earth
My dream is of a place
and a time where America
will once again be seen as
the last best hope of earth.
...Abraham Lincoln
Happy 4th of July!
This was taken on the Catalina Express going to Catalina Island last year. I plan to go visit again later this month.
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1646
photos
210
followers
94
following
450% complete
1639
1640
1641
1642
1643
1644
1645
1646
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
13th June 2021 9:48pm
Tags
american-flag
,
fourth-of-july
,
catalina-island
,
pacific-0cean
