The Last Best Hope of Earth by gardenfolk
The Last Best Hope of Earth

My dream is of a place
and a time where America
will once again be seen as
the last best hope of earth.
...Abraham Lincoln

Happy 4th of July!

This was taken on the Catalina Express going to Catalina Island last year. I plan to go visit again later this month.
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

