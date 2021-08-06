Farming looks mighty easy

Farming looks mighty easywhen your plow is a penciland you're a thousand milesfrom the corn field....Dwight D. EisenhowerThese are corn fields in the delta near Courtland, California. We are having a water shortage and the California farmers are worried over the new water restrictions for agriculture.We headed out to visit the Pear Pair but it was cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid...so we explored the delta instead.