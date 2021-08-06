Sign up
Farming Looks Mighty Easy
Farming looks mighty easy
when your plow is a pencil
and you're a thousand miles
from the corn field.
...Dwight D. Eisenhower
These are corn fields in the delta near Courtland, California. We are having a water shortage and the California farmers are worried over the new water restrictions for agriculture.
We headed out to visit the Pear Pair but it was cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid...so we explored the delta instead.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Courtland,_California
